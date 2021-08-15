BELOIT—State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, will hold a listening session from 5:30—6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Riverside Park in Beloit.
The listening session will be held at the Jones Pavilion at the south end of the park. Due to high levels of COVID-19 cases in the county, the event is being held outdoors and people are asked to observe social distancing guidance.
“Our state is facing unprecedented challenges, and we hope residents of our districts will attend this listening session to share thieir thoughts on how we can best prepare for Wisconsin’s future,” Spreitzer said.
“We encourage constituents to join us for this important conversation. Their ideas and thoughts are vital in shaping our legislative priorities,” Ringhand said.