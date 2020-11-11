BELOIT—State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, was unanimously re-elected by his Democratic colleagues in the Wisconsin State Assembly to serve as the Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair during the 2021-22 legislative session.
“I am honored to once again be elected Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair. In this role, I look forward to working with my fellow legislators to tackle the critical challenges that face our state in the coming session,” Spreitzer said in a news release.
Spreitzer will begin his fourth term representing the 45th Assembly District in January. He was unanimously elected Assembly Democratic Caucus Chair in the 2017-18 and the 2019-20 legislative sessions.