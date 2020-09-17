MADISON—State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, has been honored with a 2020 Champion of Economic Development award, presented by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA).
The award is presented to state legislators who exemplify WEDA’s mission of promoting economic development and are committed to making Wisconsin a better place to live, work and do business.
Spreitzer earned the award for his work on key proposals during the 2019-20 legislative session, including Opportunity Zones legislation to spur new investment in Wisconsin and a bill to boost funding for transportation projects that stimulate economic growth.