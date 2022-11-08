Waiting for vote tallies
Janelle Crary talks with Mark Spreitzer during an election night vote result watching party in downtown Beloit Tuesday. Spreitzer, who has served in the State Assembly, was running for the Wisconsin 15th District Senate seat.

Although final vote tallies were not complete by the Beloit Daily News print deadline Tuesday evening, it appears Democrat Mark Spreitzer had a healthy lead in the race for the Wisconsin Senate District 15 seat.

Spreitzer, a Democrat from Beloit, had 18,869 votes compared to his Republican opponent Mark Trofimchuck who had 15,157 votes with about 60% of the vote tallied.