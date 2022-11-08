Janelle Crary talks with Mark Spreitzer during an election night vote result watching party in downtown Beloit Tuesday. Spreitzer, who has served in the State Assembly, was running for the Wisconsin 15th District Senate seat.
Although final vote tallies were not complete by the Beloit Daily News print deadline Tuesday evening, it appears Democrat Mark Spreitzer had a healthy lead in the race for the Wisconsin Senate District 15 seat.
Spreitzer, a Democrat from Beloit, had 18,869 votes compared to his Republican opponent Mark Trofimchuck who had 15,157 votes with about 60% of the vote tallied.
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville currently represents the 15th District in the state senate, but she decided not to run for re-election.
While waiting for the final results Spreitzer spoke with Beloit Daily News.
“I am feeling really good about tonight’s election,” Spreitzer said. “Based on the results so far, I am excited to be able to serve and represent the 15th District in the State Senate.”
Spretizer wanted to thank everyone for taking the time to vote and all the support.
“I am grateful to all my supporters,” Spreitzer said. “No matter if someone voted for me or not I am looking forward to serving them in the senate.”
Spreitzer, 35, of Beloit, has served as the representative in the 45th District of the State Assembly, since 2015.
Spreitzer worked at Beloit College for three years, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2009. After graduating from college he served on the Beloit City Council from 2011-2015.
Trofimchuck of Brodhead, also thanked his supporters.
“I wanted to thank everyone that helped out in my campaign,” Trofimchuck said.
Trofimchuck was born In Joliet, Illinois. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He served four years of active duty and two years as a reservist. During his time in the service, he went to school for combat engineer training and Fleet Marine Force (FMF) in Fort Leonard Wood, MS.