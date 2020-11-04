BELOIT -- Wisconsin Assembly District 45 Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, has defeated Republican challenger Tawny Gustina, according to unofficial Rock County election results.
Spreitzer (11,849 votes, 57.9%) pushed past Gustina (8,595 votes, 42.0%) after all absentee ballots in Beloit were counted, unofficial results show.
He declared victory around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday despite nearly 8,000 absentee ballots outstanding from Beloit at that time.
"This was unlike any other election," Spreitzer said. "For campaigning during the pandemic, I opted for hosting virtual events rather than your typical bread-and-butter type of campaigning. I am honored to have the support of the voters and I look forward to representing everyone in the 45th Assembly District."
Spreitzer, 33, has served in District 45 since November of 2014 and has held off multiple challenges in past elections.
Heading into the next legislative session, Spreitzer said priorities would include fiscal planning ahead of the next state budget process; supporting families and local businesses to get through the COVID-19 crisis; and prepare for the highly-partisan redistricting fight over redrawing of the district maps.
As the Assembly Democratic caucus chair, Spreitzer said he plans to seek re-election in the party leadership.