BELOIT—Wisconsin Assembly District Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, is leading Republican challenger Tawny Gustina as thousands of absentee ballots have yet to be included in unofficial Rock County election results.
Unofficial election results show Spreitzer (57.20%) leads Gustina (42.70%) with 10,828 votes to Gustina’s 8,084 votes with 29 of 30 Rock County precincts reporting as of press time Tuesday.
Absentee ballots for the City of Beloit and City of Janesville were not included in unofficial election results as of press time Tuesday as a record number of absentee ballots were cast in Rock County’s largest municipalities.
Around 8,000 absentee ballots were counted in Beloit and over 22,000 in Janesville, according to elections staff in both cities.
Spreitzer, 33, is a Beloit native and previously worked at Beloit College before serving as a full-time legislator. He previously served on the Beloit City Council before running for Assembly in November of 2014.
He ran on a campaign of election reform; protecting the environment; boosting public safety transparancy and promoting economic reform in the face of COVID-19.
Gustina, 41, is a Beloit native and has a background in education, nonprofit management and currently is a human resources professional.
She has not served in elected office previously. Gustina campaigned on protecting Second Amendment rights; fiscal responsibility and supporting businesses through workforce investment.