SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced it plans to complete application of a spongy moth mating disruption treatment on Monday or Tuesday in seven Illinois counties.The counties where applications are planned include Winnebago, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Will, Cook, DuPage and Kane. A total of 32,783 acres will be sprayed with the treatment.Spongy moths are a non-native pest that feed on 250 varieties of trees and shrubs, but its preferred food source is oak trees.