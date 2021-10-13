ROSCOE—The Pedaling for Parkinson’s program at the Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch has been a lifesaver for many people battling symptoms of the disease. It’s part of the reason the Y is running its annual Spin-a-Thon on Nov. 7 to raise awareness and support for its Pedaling for Parkinson program.
The Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe branch is at 9901 Main St., Roscoe.
“The goal is to raise money for our program. The money goes toward instructors and any equipment we may need for the participants and to keep the program free,” said Stateline Family YMCA Healthy Living Coordinator Cortnee McReynolds.
Last year the spin-a-thon raised almost $3,000 and organizers are hoping to improve on that amount this year. People can select one to five classes for $15 per class to participate in or can make a donation.
Class times for the spin-a-thon will run at 8, 9, 10, 11 a.m. and noon.
There will be raffle baskets from local businesses, snacks and a chat about the program during the Spin-a-thon.
The spin classes for those with Parkinson’s disease are held at 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
“It’s a program instituted by the Cleveland Clinic. They did studies and showed 40 minutes of cycling was proven to reduce symptoms of Parkinson’s disease,” McReynolds said. “The Pedaling for Parkinson’s program has helped several people ward off disease symptoms for years and increase health.”
Currently, the Pedaling for Parkinson’s classes has about 15 people, which is up from prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have ones that have been here for years and a few newer ones. Most of them show up twice a week and they continue to tell us they don’t know what they would do without the program. In addition to helping the symptoms and being good physical exercise, it makes for a good community support system,” McReynolds said.
Those who would like to join need to get a physician’s release form signed.
McReynolds noted the class offers a variety of modifications for different abilities.
“We have some who ride for a few minutes and then rest for a few minutes in a chair. There are different levels of progression of the disease and we do accommodate for that,” she said.
