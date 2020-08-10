BELOIT — Beloit police have responded to nearly as many gunfire reports so far this year as they did for the entire year last year.
Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski says the increased incidents could be attributed to a small group of suspects known to law enforcement for past gun violence.
As of July 30, the department reported 36 shots fired incidents that have resulted in five arrests. Of those incidents, 14 appear to have connections in some way to past gun-related crimes in Beloit, Zibolski said.
“What that tells us is that these are the same individuals and in several incidents, and we have suspect leads that we are pursuing,” Zibolski said.
Thirty-seven shots fired incidents were recorded in 2019, an increase of 13 gunfire reports from 2018 when 24 were reported. In 2019, 16 shots fired reports resulted in arrests, up from 2018 when seven resulted in arrest. In 2017, 22 shots fired reports were made to Beloit police.
The shots fired reports, while up, are still down from the city’s high of 62 reported in 2016, police department data shows. Thirteen people have been injured by gunfire in Beloit this year.
Zibolski said locating and arresting a Beloit man wanted in connection with a May 16 shooting in Beloit could be key in making headway in various gun-related crimes in the city.
Isaiah K. Evans, 25, is charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide, three counts of recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot Denzen Jones, 37, of Beloit, in front of a home in the 1200 block of Keeler Avenue.
Evans has been seen in Beloit, but has evaded arrest since the spring, Zibolski said.
“We know he’s around the area and he’s a significant person to get in custody,” Zibolski said.
In response to the higher numbers of shots fired reports in the city, Zibolski said he has committed additional police resources in locating people allegedly involved in Beloit gun crimes.
Although Zibolski said gunfire investigations weren’t any different from other criminal investigations, he conceded that in most cases the only thing officers have to work with is evidence at the scene and often incidents go unwitnessed by bystanders.
“What we see is that the person who may be the target in a car or house being shot at isn’t willing to cooperate in an investigation,” Zibolski said.
Through a partnership with the Rockford Police Department, Beloit investigators have access to the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) that’s overseen by the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The NIBIN network allows departments across the country to track weapons and suspects to make connections in previously unsolved gun crimes.
“That does help us link to ongoing events and it is another tool for our department to use in keeping Beloit residents safe,” Zibolski said.
But Zibolski stopped short of calling for the department to reinstall ShotSpotter Technology, pointing to the city’s lower rate of gun crime than compared to 2014 to 2016 and the high cost of maintaining the system. The department previously had the technology installed but after maintenance costs ran too high, the program was shuttered prior to Zibolski’s tenure.
To discourage further violence, Zibolski said the department was working closely with federal authorities to pursue enhanced federal charges for those arrested for gun crime in Beloit.
On July 29, Fabian W. Jones, 28, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin for possession of a firearm by a felon. Jones was arrested on May 21 in the 900 block of Gerald Avenue following a warrant execution by the U.S. Marshals Service.
In making arrests related to gun crime, Zibolski said the anonymity offered by providing tips through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers and P3Tips, along with social media interactions, has helped boost community cooperation.
“We’re trying to utilize every avenue we have to get information,” Zibolski said. “We have good continuity with crime stoppers and for our social media.”