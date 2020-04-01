BELOIT - The speed limit on Interstate 39/90 from the Wisconsin/Illinois state line to Madison's Beltline interchange has been reduced to 60 mph, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The speed limit is being reduced due to continued construction on this section of the interstate.
The 70 mph speed limit remains on one section where construction is complete, from Edgerton to just south of Madison. Two lanes of Interstate traffic are maintained in each direction during daytime hours and on weekends.
The Wisconsin State Patrol continues to patrol the Interstate work zones to enforce these speed limits and other traffic laws.
In work zones, penalties are doubled. Penalties for speeding may range up to $600. For motorists, a second violation within a year may carry a penalty of up to $1,200.
