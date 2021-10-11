hot Speed likely a factor in Town of Beloit fatal Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 11, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TOWN OF BELOIT - A 67-year-old Beloit man died following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, according to the Town of Beloit Police Department. Authorities responded at around 11:15 p.m. to the area of South Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Road where a vehicle had hit trees. First responders found a white 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the intersection with a man pinned inside the vehicle with severe injuries, the department said. The driver was extricated by Town of Beloit and City of Beloit fire department staff before being transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. An investigation showed the man was traveling north on South Paddock Road and drove through the intersection at West Spring Creek Road before entering a ditch and striking a tree. Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fatal Crash Town Of Beloit City Of Beloit Police Fire Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DNA evidence tested brings new charge against Beloit man in 2016 child sex assault Beloit woman sentenced for intoxicated fatal crash Beloit woman charged with child abuse Apple Hut neighbor arrested after vehicle window damaged Site work tied to final Beloit casino design planned Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime