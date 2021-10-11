vehicle_crash_stock
TOWN OF BELOIT - A 67-year-old Beloit man died following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, according to the Town of Beloit Police Department. 

Authorities responded at around 11:15 p.m. to the area of South Paddock Road and West Spring Creek Road where a vehicle had hit trees. 

First responders found a white 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the intersection with a man pinned inside the vehicle with severe injuries, the department said. 

The driver was extricated by Town of Beloit and City of Beloit fire department staff before being transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

An investigation showed the man was traveling north on South Paddock Road and drove through the intersection at West Spring Creek Road before entering a ditch and striking a tree. 

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. 

