BELOIT—A plan to bring future industrial growth to the Gateway Business Park has been delayed but not halted due to the business climate created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) met Wednesday and approved an amendment to the purchase agreement with Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) related to the sale of 43 acres at 720 Gateway Boulevard.
Construction of two industrial speculative buildings was planned for March.
GBEDC Executive Director Andrew Janke said the intention now is to close on the property by the end of the year with the amended agreement now requiring construction “within two years.”
“(HCP) was well into the project with the pandemic hit and it was communicated to the GBEDC that the project was at a point where essentially it was walk away or make some changes to the agreement,” Janke said. “We believe this is the best way forward and hopefully things will stabilize from public health and economic perspectives.”
The agreement does allow for GBEDC to repurchase the land if no construction is started, but Janke said he felt that would not be needed given HCP’s track record of attracting industrial growth through the construction of speculative buildings.
The project has been compared to past HCP speculative projects including facilities now in use by Palmer-Donavin and Toledo Molding and Die.
“I think the consensus is that it’s better to keep the project alive and viable as opposed to walking away,” Janke said.
The effort was started in January when the GBEDC approved the initial land transaction with HCP. The property is located west of the Kettle Foods plan and the in-progress Amazon fulfillment center.
