DeCarlos Nora, left, speaks with Omar Finley before the beginning of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Breakfast held Monday at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. Finley, the co-founder of the Listening Tree Bookstore in Decatur, Georgia, was the featured speaker at the breakfast event.
BELOIT — Omar Finley, the featured speaker at the Martin Luther King Commemoration Breakfast held Monday at the Eclipse Center, said in the civil rights leader’s day, he would plan marches and demonstrations as a way to bring attention to a cause or goal.
“How can you affect change and be a part of our march,” Finley told the crowd gathered at the breakfast event.
Omar, the co-founder of the Listening Tree Bookstore in Decatur, Georgia and the Young Entrepreneurs Program (YEP), was one of the speakers at the breakfast event who said King’s dream and legacy are still alive today, but there is still work to be done.
“Being the change is something our brother Dr. Martin Luther King embodied,” Finley said. “Still today his legacy has lasted longer than his life.”
Finley has been a teacher, aerospace engineer and business entrepreneur. He founded Listening Tree Bookstore with his wife, Kimberly, which is a children’s bookstore committed to Black authorship. The Finleys also founded the Young Entrepreneurs Program (YEP), which encourages young people to become business owners. After children complete the program they have a bank account and working website set up for their business ventures.
Finley said his accomplishments would be impossible without Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream. He pointed to others who also would not be success stories without King’s dream, including former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, talk show host and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey and former Atlanta Mayor and attorney Maynard Jackson, among others.
Finley said one of the reasons he founded YEP is because economic justice is the driver of social justice.
“Social justice is impossible without economic justice,” he said.
He added that there needs to be collective ownership in the community, common rights in the community as well as participation the the community. He said all three must be true for true social justice.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul was a guest at the breakfast event and he noted King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech which he delivered nearly 60 years ago still has an impact today. But, there still are challengers to the dream.
“Still we are confronted with voter suppression and gerrymandering,” Kaul said. “We can tear down barriers and keep moving communities forward.”
Sean Leavy, president of the Beloit Board of Education, said no one gets to where they are today alone. Their success has been shaped and helped along by parents, teachers and community members.
“Beloit is a winner. Sometimes we have to hear that. Beloit is a winner,” he said.
The breakfast event was organized by Regina Hendricks and Michelle Hendrix-Nora. Proceeds from the event will go to the Rising Knight, the Listening Tree Bookstore and the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) tour, which is scheduled for March.