Martin Luther King event
DeCarlos Nora, left, speaks with Omar Finley before the beginning of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Breakfast held Monday at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. Finley, the co-founder of the Listening Tree Bookstore in Decatur, Georgia, was the featured speaker at the breakfast event.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Omar Finley, the featured speaker at the Martin Luther King Commemoration Breakfast held Monday at the Eclipse Center, said in the civil rights leader’s day, he would plan marches and demonstrations as a way to bring attention to a cause or goal.

“How can you affect change and be a part of our march,” Finley told the crowd gathered at the breakfast event.