BELOIT—Those who want to share their experiences regarding race are invited to tell their stories at an upcoming Speak Out in Unity Event. Held biweekly, the next event will be held from 6—8 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park.
Ashley Staver, a 27-year-old who works at a restaurant and who is Hispanic-American, hosted the first event two weeks ago. She has African-American and Hispanic family members.
“My goal is to build a platform for people of color to share stories of racism. When you don’t experience it, you don’t believe it’s real or that it happens,” she said. “The best way to believe something is to hear or experience it yourself. We want to build a safe platform for people to share their stories. It opens up closed minds and hearts.”
The event is being hosted by SURJ Beloit: Showing up for Racial Justice and Beloit Together: an Indivisible Group.
By sharing stories, it’s hoped people can unite as one and re-create a system that works not only for and with black lives, but for every person of color in the city, county and country.
Staver said she wanted to create something to bring people together, so they could meet neighbors and to get to know and listen to each other in a safe space.
While it could be scary to open up about race, Staver said the more people who share their experiences, the more likely there will be positive change.
“Anyone and everybody is welcome,” she said.
The first event held two weeks ago attracted three speakers who expressed their feelings about current events regarding race.
“We just want to keep providing this platform and have an open and safe space for people to share their stories and for others who don’t experience racism to learn about the struggles of other people,” Staver said.
