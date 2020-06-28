BELOIT — “We need ears that will listen and eyes that will see.”
That’s what Speak Out in Unity organizer Ashley Staver said the community needs in order to tackle racism.
About a dozen people braved the rain to gather at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park Friday night to discuss their encounters with racism. Although the turnout was a bit lower than expected, possibly due to wet weather, the group shared their thoughts and experiences in a safe and supportive environment. The next Speak Out in Unity event will be held from 6—8 p.m. on July 10.
Staver, who is Hispanic-American, said she’s concerned that less than 1% of Beloit’s population has been showing up to some of the recent racial justice events. Although people are probably feeling weary right now, she said it’s essential to continue the movement to eliminate racism.
“Ignoring the needs of color people isn’t acceptable. Every time we unite, we show that people of color matter to us,” Staver said.
Yusuf Adama said Beloit is a small town.
“The things you see and hear are a microcosm of America. It takes at least 3 percent of the population to make a dynamic change,” he said.
Adama said some people are losing energy, and the fight for justice is being carried out in large part by those age 35 and under who need help. They are fighting for black families who are tired. He said people must fight the entirety of systemic racism as the unjust killings by police are the expressions of a flawed system.
Adama said there is this idea, especially among older white people, that say they were never racist. He said it’s important to identify racism in order to work against it.
Adama said the first time he experienced racism was as a child in Australia when he was called the N-word by another child on two occasions. He then recalled working at a paintball field in the U.S. when he was 18-years-old when a white colleague told him a family didn’t want to be paired with him as they thought he would be negligent.
White people, Adama said, have probably seen more racism as other whites around them may be more likely to say racist things about people of color in their presence.
“My white friends have watched friends and families be racist and lot of times they don’t know what to do,” Adama said.
One woman in the group said she first discovered racism in the 1970s when black people lived on the east side and whites lived on the west side and the former Roosevelt Junior High School was becoming integrated.
Kerry Randazzo said when he first became aware of racism as a child, he felt uncomfortable and wasn’t sure what to do. He said he didn’t realize the harm of not saying anything
Alex Aceves, who is Hispanic, said he heard his first racism comment in school when kids were doing Corn detasseling and someone said “I bet your people are really good at that.” When working at a restaurant as an adult he was called a racial slur.
Marc Winslow said he discovered racism growing up in Beloit. He was one of the few white kids who attended Merrill Elementary school at the time. He would hear comments outside of school and was told on more than one occasion to “keep to his own kind.”
Winslow said over the years he’s watched racism and it’s time it stops.
“This is the decade you have to decide. There is no room for indifference,” Winslow said.
Adama encouraged everyone to speak up when they hear racist comments or jokes. People’s job isn’t to change the heart of everyone they meet, but to do the right thing.
“If you are a good person, every time you let someone who is not a good person say or do something bad, there’s a dissonance,” Adama said.
Steve Howland, a self-described “old retired white guy” encouraged everyone to contact the city councilors and ask them if racism is a problem in the city and what their plan is to address it.
Although more community discussion isn’t a bad thing, Howland said it’s time to come up with a plan.
