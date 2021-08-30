TOWN OF BRISTOL — A South Beloit woman’s death was found to be not suspicious, with authorities noting she appeared to have died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash in Bristol Township on Aug. 26.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office announced that Valorie McCreath, 71, was not wearing her seatbelt during a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Columbus Street where her vehicle was found in a soybean field. Dane County authorities were responding to a report of a deceased individual in a vehicle.
McCreath was reported missing to South Beloit authorities on Aug. 18 and had been seen driving her vehicle on neighborhood security camera footage.