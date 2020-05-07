SOUTH BELOIT –– Two contractors working on the Manchester Parcels Condominiums helped save a woman’s life after she fell in her home on April 15 in the 5000 block of Bastian Blvd., according to the South Beloit Fire Department.
At around 7 a.m., XL Contracting workers Emananuel Gamez and Josh Chudoba were walking to work when they heard a call for help. As they approached the woman’s window, she told them that she had fallen and couldn’t get up.
While one worker stayed with the woman, the other called 911 and waited for a South Beloit EMS crew to arrive.
At around 7:30 a.m., first responders made entry into the home through an unlocked window and transported her to Beloit Memorial Hospital for treatment of a broken hip. The woman said she fell at around 4 a.m. and was lying on the floor alone for three hours.
“It’s a miracle that they came to work right at that time and they were in the building next to her’s because they were at her residence the day before,” said Tom Pertz HOA President of Manchester Parcels Condominium. “The way it is designed, the unit above her is vacant and the ones next to her have sound barrier walls so no one would have heard her. It’s just a miracle that they had heard her.”
