ROCKFORD — A South Beloit woman who helped her son flee to Canada to escape prosecution for child sex crimes, recently was convicted for participation in bail jumping conspiracy.
Patricia Werschin, also known as Patricia Frisella, 56, was convicted following a five-day jury trial in federal court in Rockford.
In July of 2015, Werschin’s son, Adrian Peters, 28, was charged with sexual exploitation of minors. Werschin conspired with others in June of 2016 to help Peters flee to Canada to avoid federal prosecution.
While the case was pending, Peters was on home confinement with a $15,000 cash bond and Werschin was his third-party custodian.
Instead of ensuring that her son abided by the conditions of pretrial release, Werschin created fake identification documents for her son to use in Canada, worked with co-conspirators to recruit and pay others to drive her son to the border, and then arranged for court approval for her son to leave the house on June 28, 2016, under the pretext of a doctor’s appointment. Werschin dropped her son off at Rock Cut State Park where he was then picked up and driven to the Canadian border by a co-conspirator. Peters crossed into Canada on foot, but the coconspirator was stopped by border patrol as he pulled away from the crossing. The coconspirator confessed what he knew of the plan and Peters was apprehended in Canada the next day.
Once Werschin learned that border patrol had stopped the co-conspirator, she immediately fled from her home in South Beloit. Werschin traveled through multiple states, eventually crossing into Mexico.
Werschin faces a maximum potential penalty of up to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing for Werschin is scheduled for June 16, 2023.
Peters pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2020 to 26 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor charge.