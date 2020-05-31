SOUTH BELOIT — A person was transported for injuries following a report of a swimmer in a South Beloit quarry on Sunday, according to fire chief Mike Davenport.
The Winnebago County water rescue team and the Beloit-South Beloit joint team responded at around 4:05 p.m. to the 2300 block of Shirland Avenue after a witness reported a person going into the water before needing first aid, Davenport said.
Divers from the Rockton Fire Department located a subject, who Davenport described as a "young to middle-aged teenager," in the water. South Beloit paramedics administered CPR before he was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Davenport did not provide a condition update on the person and could not confirm whether the incident was a potential fatality as of Sunday evening.
Departments from Rockford, Rockton, North Park, Belvidere assisted at the scene. Davenport said first responders were on scene approximately two hours following the incident.
Departments in Pecatonica, Capron, Town of Beloit and Orfordville covered the South Beloit fire service area during the call response.
