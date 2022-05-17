SOUTH BELOIT—In order for South Beloit to grow, it needs someone who will be focused on annexation and other growth and development opportunities, South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said.
The South Beloit City Council approved the creation of a community development director position during its meeting Monday by a 4—1 vote. Council member Brian Hedrington voted against the proposal.
Mayor Ted Rehl said communities around South Beloit already have individuals who are involved in exploring annexation and growth activities and South Beloit would be left behind if it did not pursue this option.
“Cities do this. They look for opportunities for growth,” Rehl said.
South Beloit Finance Director Don Elliott said hiring someone to look for growth opportunities is not only a good idea, it is essential for the community’s future.
“You can’t afford not to do this,” Elliott said. “Otherwise you have no expansion possibility. If you don’t have a border agreement or if you don’t have an annexation agreement, you won’t grow.”
Hoppes said this position will bring full-time experience to the city to help expand the tax base. She said the person who will fill the position also will work to streamline the permitting and licensing procedure, keep an eye on historic preservation and continue work on cleanup and beautification efforts.
She said the council in the last few years has made advances in cleaning up and working to restore the two main corridors of the city—Blackhawk Boulevard and Gardner Street. To that end, the city has established a Revitalization Fund.
The Revitalization Fund has been built up with some tax revenue sources and the city also has asked local businesses to help with its funding. The idea of the fund is to use it for cleaning up, restoring and revitalizing the city. Hoppes said the new community development director also will be involved in the city’s revitalization.
City growth and expanding the tax base also will be a focus for the new position. The community development director will be key in formulating a plan for growth.
Council members noted property south of Prairie Hill Road has potential for annexing to the city and if South Beloit does not pursue that option, Rockton and Roscoe will.
Hoppes said she hopes the position will be advertised within the next few weeks. She said she wants to make sure the new hire is a good fit for the community.
“It is important to get the right person rather than get a person fast,” she said.