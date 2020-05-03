SOUTH BELOIT—Wendy Breit was taping cardboard signs to the side of her car Friday in the parking lot of South Beloit High School.
“I think I’m more excited than they are,” the Riverview Elementary School second grade teacher said.
She was talking about her students, who were lining up in front of their homes waiting to get a glimpse of their teachers who that have not seen in weeks.
About 70 teachers in the South Beloit School District took part in the Teachers Parade Friday, going through several neighborhoods in the city.
Because of the shelter in place order from the governor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and students only have been able to communicate through online instruction and emails. But the teachers said they miss the face-to-face interaction with the students and their families.
“I have one little boy who broke his arm and he sends me pictures,” Breit said. “I’m really excited to see all the students and see how they are doing.”
Michael McCoy, principal at Blackhawk Elementary/South Beloit Junior High School, said some of the teachers approached him about doing a teachers parade because some other schools had done similar events.
“So, we set up a Zoom meeting one night and we started planning,” said McCoy, who became the parade master.
Teachers from all four schools in the South Beloit School District—Clark, Riverview, Blackhawk Elementary and South Beloit High School—were on board with the idea.
“I think we have close to 70 teachers, which is close to all the teachers,” McCoy said.
Bri Hanfeld, a third grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School, brought her dog, Shae, with her to ride in the parade.
“The kids are always asking about her,” she said of her four-legged friend. “I’m really happy we are going to get to see the kids,” Hanfeld said.
A South Beloit fire engine, ambulance and two police squad cars, along with a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department squad car were included in the parade.
South Beloit School District Superintendent Scot Fisher said the plan was for the teachers to ride through two or three blocks in each of the schools’ neighborhoods. He said it was a good way for everyone to keep their social distance, but to keep that connection between the teachers and their students.
“There’s still that emotional connection between the teachers and the kids,” Fisher said.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone. One of the unfortunate casualties of the pandemic is the high school graduation, which was set for May 16, will have to be postponed. Fisher said the school board decided against holding a virtual graduation because the students deserve a real ceremony.
“They have earned it. They should have the same opportunity as every other class before them,” Fisher said.
He said he does not know when the ceremony will be, but he said there will be a ceremony even if it has to be held next winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.