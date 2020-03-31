SOUTH BELOIT - The planned renovation of South Beloit City Hall has been put on hold until the economic impact of the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis is more clear.
The South Beloit City Council approved a contract with Sjostrom and Sons from Rockford for the $164,234 project on March 16. The project was planned to create a new, handicapped accessible entrance for city hall, and to create more office space.
Mayor Ted Rehl said the council agreed to suspend all construction projects except the construction at the wastewater treatment plant for the time being.
The city is expected a large reduction in sales tax revenue and other revenue due to the coronavirus crisis.
