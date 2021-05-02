SOUTH BELOIT — After nearly three years of construction, the new South Beloit Wastewater Treatment Plant is about ready to receive flows and treat sewage.
Jeff Reininger, South Beloit superintendent of Public Works, said he is expecting the new plant to begin receiving flows of wastewater soon after years of work and preparation.
City officials broke ground on the project in June of 2018. The city acquired an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan in the amount of $39.7 million to pay for the project—the most expensive in the city’s history.
Reininger said the project is about $2 million under budget.
He said the update to the plant has been needed for some time. The wastewater treatment plant first was built in 1955 with expansions in 1968, 1977 and 1986. Equipment in the old plant has been failing and many parts are not available to repair some machinery.
Reininger noted a screw pump broke down about two months ago. It is one of two pumps that transport sewer flow to the highest point in the plant. The last time the screw pump was reworked was 1981, according to Reininger.
“If you don’t have them, you don’t have a treatment plant,” Reininger said.
Now, temporary pumps are used to do the job of the broken screw pump until the new plant goes on line.
The new treatment plant includes four new buildings and some additions that were not found in the old plant.
One addition is a 12 cylinder diesel backup power generator. If there is an electrical power outage, the sewer plant can rely on the generator to power equipment for a time until power is restored.
Also new to the treatment plant is an in-pipe ultra-violet light system to sterilize effluent water. In the old plant, chlorine was added to effluent water to sterilie it, but that chlorine had to be removed from the water before it was pumped into the river.
Mechanical bar screens in the new plant separate debris from the flows into the treatment facility. The larger pieces of debris can be collected and put in trash containers. Reininger said treatment plant workers used to have to remove the larger debris by hand using rakes. Grit, sand and dirt also is removed through another screen process that wasn’t available at the old plant.
“The treatment quality will be far superior to what we could do before,” Reininger said.
The new plant also includes locker room facilities for staff and a new lab area for tests to make sure the sewage flow has been properly treated before exiting the plant.
Once flows start coming into the plant, construction will begin on the sludge treatment part of the plant.
The wastewater treatment plant currently employs four people and the budget allows five people to be working at the plant.
Reininger said people should be proud of the work of construction crews and engineers who helped make the treatment plant a reality. He said the plant will be key to the future of the community.
“Without the ability to treat things, you’re hampered by what you can offer those who want to come here,” he said.
He noted that the community will grow and the need to treat sewage flows will continue. He said the way the new plant is set up, expansion can be done in a very affordable fashion.
Once the facility in operational, Reininger hopes to have an open house so the public can see what has been accomplished at the wastewater treatment plant.
River City Construction based in Peoria is the primary contractor for the treatment plant construction. Fehr Graham is the engineering firm for the project.