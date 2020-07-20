SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council hopes to choose a new fire chief before current Fire Chief Mike Davenport retires at the end of August.
During Monday’s South Beloit City Council meeting, council members discussed advertising the new position and setting up interviews with candidates for the position.
Davenport announced July 6 that he will retire as fire chief on Aug. 31. He has served as fire chief for the last three years, but he has served with the South Beloit Fire Department for 33 years.
The council would like to choose a new fire chief before Davenport retires so the new chief can have some time to work with the retiring chief before he leaves.
It is hoped that interviews with applicants can be conducted between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12.
The council agreed to advertise the fire chief’s position through the Illinois Fire Chief’s Association, through the Indeed online job search service and through any other appropriate service.
The council discussed possible residency requirements for a new fire chief. Council member Ken Morse, who served with the South Beloit Fire Department for 44 years and was the fire chief before Davenport, said previously a rule was the chief had to be able to get to the fire station within 15 minutes if called to service. Attorney Roxanne Sosnowski said the city does not currently have a residency requirement for the fire chief position.
