SOUTH BELOIT - The open burning period in South Beloit has been set from March 17 to April 30.
During this period residents can burn residents can burn leaves and yard waste that is generated on their property between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
No treated wood, furniture or trash is to be burned during this period. Fires should be attended at all times and there should be a method of extinguishing the fire nearby.
For more information, visit the South Beloit Fire Department website at www.southbeloitfire.com.
