SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit School District will offer parents the option of sending their children for in-person learning or continuing to do remote learning when school starts on Aug. 19, according to Superintendent Scott Fisher.
“We thought it was important to leave the decision up to the parents,” Fisher said. “We had a lot of parents approach us who wanted to go back to in-person learning, but also others who preferred remote learning. Being a very small district we knew we could give the opportunity to do both in person and remote learning.”
Fisher noted the district has about 1,000 students in preK through 12th grade in four buildings.
Students whose families opt for online learning will be assigned to a teacher with an established in-person class.
“Work done in class that day would be sent to the parents who would have access to the teachers,” Fisher said. “We are working on some sort of model where students could possibly watch the lessons online.”
Students in grades 7 through 12 will have a class schedule like their peers.
Students who attend in-person school will get their temperatures taken with an infrared thermometer by aids shortly after arriving on school property. If a student’s temperature is more than 100 F, the student will be required to return home and must be fever free for three days before returning. Anybody coming into the building will have to have their temperature taken and wear a mask.
In accordance with state guidelines, all students and staff will be required to wear masks, and in some instances, face shields. There could be times, for example, when a teacher might need to show students how to make vowels and would employ a face shield.
All students inside buildings will be spaced 6 feet apart, which shouldn’t be a problem given the class sizes in South Beloit which are typically 15 to 17 students per class.
Breakfasts and lunches are going to be grab-and-go style so students aren’t waiting in line.
Blackhawk Junior High School and South Beloit High School will serve lunch in three different areas in the schools to ensure accordance with the state mandate of not more than 50 people in one area. An additional lunch hour has been added at the high school.
At Clark and Riverview elementary schools, lunchtimes have been staggered so there are no more than 25 kids in the gym at a time.
All hallways and playground equipment will be regularly disinfected.
Art, music and physical education will be held, however, schedules will be adjusted so classrooms can be disinfected prior and after lessons.
Passing times at junior high and high school have been extended and class schedules staggered so there will be no more than 50 students in the hallway.
There has not yet been a decision on after-school sports. The Illinois High School Association has deferred to the Illinois Health Department and there has been no final guidance on fall sports or if they will be held.
