Marki Miller and her daughter, Ryn, enjoy some pizza, cookies and some light reading at South Beloit’s National Night Out celebration Tuesday at the American Legion Hall. Food, prizes and visiting with neighbors were all part of the event.
Rhys Heinzeroth tries his hand at a bean bag game with a little encouragment from Chuck Gilbert in the background. They both were enjoying the Roscoe National Night Out celebration on Main Street on Tuesday.
It’s been two years since South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman has been able to welcome residents to a National Night Out celebration.
“We took two years off because of the pandemic,” Truman said as he greeted children and families at the American Legion Hall on Dorr Road Tuesday. “Its wonderful to have everyone back.”
The hall was filling up with visitors as people helped themselves to food and awaited word on whether they won any of the raffle prizes being offered at the event.
“The businesses in town have been very generous,” Truman said.
In the center of the room were a selection of bicycles being offered as prizes. There also were backpacks filled with school supplies, family friendly games, sport equipment and more.
Also, there were slices of pizza donated by Papa John’s, chips donated by Axium Foods, Ice donated by Everett’s Liquor, as well as hot dogs, brats and other food purchased with donations from other businesses.
Down the road, the Village of Roscoe was hosting its National Night Out celebration in the street in front of the Village Hall.
The police department was offering coloring books and bicycle helmets while the fire department had a giant inflatable slide set up outside the fire station.
Visitors were strolling down Main Street taking in all the sights. Some were familiar with the National Night Out activities while others were enjoying a new experience.
“This is my first time doing this,” said Adriana Heinzeroth, who was accompanies by her 4-year-old son, Rhys. “He was really excited to see the fire trucks.”
Some adults were excited to see some classic cars parked near the fire station. Rows of classic vehicles, ranging from Mustangs to Chargers were shining in the late afternoon sun.
The goal of National Night Out is to make residents of communities comfortable with their local police departments, as well as other municipal officials so they can work together to make communities safer and more productive.
Communities in the area celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday. Beloit will celebrate National Night Out Wednesday, with a kick-off event planned for Riverside Park and several block parties planned throughout the city.