Katherine Hennis fills out her voter form before voting at Didier Hall in South Beloit during a past election. Candidates in South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe are circulating candidate petitions for village boards and city council.
Prospective candidates for city council and village board in northern Illinois have begun circulating nomination papers in efforts to be included on the April 4 general election ballot.
South BeloitThe South Beloit city clerk started providing candidate petition packets on Sept. 20. Candidate paperwork can be filed from Dec. 12-19.
All four commissioner positions on the South Beloit City Council are up for election as well as the mayoral position.
“All the current commissioners and the mayor have picked up petition packets and paperwork for the April election,” said Tracy Patrick, South Beloit City Clerk. “I can not confirm anything beyond that at this time.”
Current city council members Ryan Adleman, Ken Morse, Brian Hedrington, and Courtney Prentice have picked up nomination petitions, as well as Mayor Tom Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald, who has served on the council for eight years and who took on the mayor’s position after Mayor Ted Rehl stepped down in May, said he talked about running again with his wife.
“I said I would do four more years and that’s it,” Fitzgerald told the Daily News. “When Ted left I didn’t know if I would want to be mayor, but I see it as giving back to the city in my own way.”
Other community members have picked up paperwork.
Rob McLain has made it clear on social media that he will be seeking one of the city council seats. McLain is a veteran and has served on community boards, according to his website.
Angelo Eterno ran for Rockton Township Supervisor in April 2021 but was not elected. Now he has turned his attention to South Beloit.
Another member of the community who has picked up paperwork is Jamin Unger.
RocktonThe Village of Rockton started offering candidate packets on Aug. 30, according to Village Clerk Christina Stewart. The filing dates for nomination petitions were Nov. 21-28.
The terms of current village board members Tyler Seever, Jodi May and Dan Baumgartne are due to expire next year. All three of the trustees will be running for re-election, according to Stewart.
A total of seven candidates filed for the board of trustees election, including the three incumbents.
Dave Winters, a former Rockton trustee, turned in a candidate paperwork.
Angela Ketelsen is a licensed Keller Williams Realtor in Illinois and Wisconsin. Ketelson filed for the position with Steward in late November.
Two other community members who have filed for the election included Nicole Roggenbuck and Jamin Unger
RoscoeA healthy number of candidates have announced intentions to run for the Roscoe Village Board.
There are three trustee seats that are up for election in Roscoe on April 4. The current seats are held by Carol Gustafson, Mike Dunn, and Anthony Keene.
The Roscoe Village Clerk was not available to confirm filing dates and candidates in time for publication.
“One of the reasons I will be seeking re-election in 2023, is because I feel like the village is moving in the right direction,” Dunn said.
One Roscoe village incumbent, Gustafson, was confirmed to be seeking the village president position in a news release that was published on Nov 21. She will face the current village president, Mark Szula.
Szula did confirm, with Beloit Daily News, that he did turn in all his paperwork and will be seeking re-election in 2023.
Keene told the Beloit Daily News that he will be seeking re-election as well.
Several Roscoe residents are seeking seats in the Roscoe Village Board including Michael Wright, Michael Sima and William Babcock, according to Gustafson’s news release.