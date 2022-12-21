Several Stateline Area communities have been able to confirm local candidates who have filed for the April 4, 2023 election.
South Beloit: In South Beloit all four city commissioners and the mayor are up for reelection in the 2023 spring election.
The South Beloit City Clerk, Tracy Patrick, confirmed that Mayor Tom Fitzgerald will run unopposed in the 2023 mayoral election.
Fitzgerald has served on the council for eight years before taking on the mayor’s position after Mayor Ted Rehl stepped down in May,
“All city commissioners turned in applications seeking reelection in the next election to keep their seats on the board,” Patrick said.
Current council members Ryan Adleman, Ken Morse, Brian Hedrington and Courtney Prentice have filed nomination papers.
Besides the current council members, Rob McLain and Joyce Blade have filed candidate paperwork in South Beloit.
Roscoe: In Roscoe, the village president position and three village trustee seats are up for election on April 4. The current trustee seats are held by Carol Gustafson, Mike Dunn, and Anthony Keene. The current village president is Mark Szula.
Anne Hanson, HR Director, with the Village of Roscoe confirmed that all the incumbents filed for paperwork for the 2023 election.
The Village of Roscoe village clerk did not respond to requests from Beloit Daily News, to confirm election details, in time for publication.
Gustafson, instead of running for another term in the village board, filed an application to run for the village president position.
Szula and Gustafson will be the only two candidates running for the village president positio, according to Hanson.
Dunn and Keene will be seeking reelection against numerous members of the public for the three trustee positions.
Michael Sima, Michael Wright, William Babcock, Brian Black and Jay Durstock will be seeking a spot on the village board in the April election.
Rockton: Village Board members Tyler Seever, Jodi May and Dan Baumgartne will be seeking reelection in 2023.
Village Clerk Christina Stewart, confirmed that the following individuals, along with the incumbents turned in their paperwork in late November.
A total of seven candidates filed for the board of trustees election, including the three incumbents.
Nicole Roggenbuck, Jamin Unger, Dave Winters and Angela Ketelsen will all seek a seat on the village board.
Winters is a former Rockton Village Trustee and turned in his paperwork for the 2023 election.
Beloit: Candidates in the Beloit election have until Jan. 3 to turn in all forms and nomination papers with the City Clerk Treasurer.
The terms of current council members Clinton Anderson, Nancy Forebeck and Sherry Blakeley are coming to an end. Nancy Forbeck and Sherry Blakeley have told Beloit Daily News their intentions to run in the upcoming election.
Anderson will not be seeking reelection, following his election for the State Assembly District 45.
Even though the candidates have not been finalized some members of the public have announced their intention to run.
On Dec. 8, Yusuf Adama announced his intention to run for a city council seat in April.
Potential candidates can still pick up applications at 100 State St. between 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
Interested parties can contact the City of Beloit City Clerk Treasurer’s office at 608-364-6680 or by email at Grangerm@beloitwi.gov.