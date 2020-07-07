SOUTH BELOIT - A contract to repair roads in the South Beloit Industrial Park was awarded to Rock Road Company Monday.
Rock Road submitted a bid of $454,287.25 to do milling and overlay work for roads in the industrial park. Three other bids were submitted for the project. Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds are being used for the project.
Streets supervisor Michael Murphy said the roads in the industrial park are in need of repair and the project was agreed upon by the city council.
