SOUTH BELOIT—Starting Oct. 1, the South Beloit Public Library is going fine free for all overdue materials checked-out.
Fine free means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials. Due dates and loan rules still remain in place, according to information from South Beloit Library Director Brenda Weinberg.
This policy change is part of a movement among libraries, both locally and nationwide. This policy aligns the South Beloit Public Library with the American Library Association’s position on fines which “asserts that the imposition of monetary library fines creates a barrier to the provision of library information and services.”
Research indicates that library fines restrict access to material and services disproportionately for low income users and diverse communities. The library has been operating on a partially fine free basis since June of 2020. This former program automatically waived fines for materials considered overdue at the time of check-in. The new full fine free program will not assess fines at all for overdue materials. Patrons still will be expected to return material or renew by the due date for the items. Patrons that do not return or renew their items by 14 days after the due date will have their account blocked. If the items are still not returned 21 days after the due date, the patron will be billed for the items. The return of the items in good condition will remove the charges and reinstate the account.
In their desire to provide free and equitable access to information and resources, the library also will be eliminating overdue fines previously assessed by South Beloit Public Library on an individual basis.
The Board considered ALA’s position, the percent of students in the South Beloit School District in low income families, the percent of cards expired that had fines, the library’s vision to be a place for the community to explore, connect, and grow then determined that the elimination of fines for overdue materials would help support the community by continuing to be a source of entertainment, learning, and literacy support.
Up until now, fines collected by the South Beloit Public library have gone to the library’s general fund. In the recent years, the amount collected from fines was less than 1% of the library’s budget each year.