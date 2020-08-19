SOUTH BELOIT — Three South Beloit police officers were injured following an altercation with a South Beloit man they were attempting to arrest on Aug. 8, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Northwestern Avenue for a report of a disorderly person and a fight in progress. At the scene, officers made contact with Clark Munoz, 42, who reportedly resisted arrest and began fighting with the three responding officers.
One officer sustained injuries that required medical treatment at a local hospital, with the other two sustaining injuries that did not require treatment, Truman said.
All three officers have returned to work.
Munoz was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated intimidation of a peace officer, disorderly conduct and resisting a peace officer resulting in injury.