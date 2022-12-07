South Beloit crime

South Beloit Police officer Waylon Weber sits in a squad car in this file photo. Weber plans to retire after 20 years with the South Beloit Police Department.

 File Photo

SOUTH BELOIT—Waylon Weber, a sergeant with the South Beloit Police Department, will retire in April after 20 years on the South Beloit force.

Weber’s last day with the department will be April 28. He joined the South Beloit Police Department in 2001.

