SOUTH BELOIT—Waylon Weber, a sergeant with the South Beloit Police Department, will retire in April after 20 years on the South Beloit force.
Weber’s last day with the department will be April 28. He joined the South Beloit Police Department in 2001.
The retiring police officer chose his retirement date to honor his parents
“My mom and dad, sadly, are no longer with us,” Weber said. “My mom wanted to see me retire, but she passed in November 2021. I announced my retirement on her birthday and I’m retiring from the PD on my fathers birthday. I wanted to give my retirement a little more meaning, a bit more significance personally. This career, this life was possible because of them so I’m doing this for them.”
Weber grew up in the Stateline Area and wanted to give back to the community, after serving in the Marine Corps overseas.
“Working within a smaller community provided me with a better opportunity to get to know the residents,” Weber explained. “It also allows the residents an opportunity to get to know their police. That relationship can lead to a positive, healthy and trustworthy partnership which ultimately leads to a lower crime rate, safer environment and cases being solved. It’s a win-win situation for all.”
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman has worked with Weber his entire career.
“Waylon and I got sworn in together on Sept. 6, 2001. We would have had the same amount of time in, but Waylon resigned to go to Afghanistan for one year,” Truman said. “He didn’t have plans on coming back, however, when he returned he did come back, but he lost that one year of service with our department.”
Weber said in 2007 he was working for the U.S. State Department as a civilian contractor, police mentor in Afghanistan.
Truman said the community has always been Weber’s priority.
“Waylon is the type of person that everyone in the community knows,” Truman explained. “I can’t count how many times citizens have asked me, is Waylon working? He is a very community oriented person and always takes the time to talk to people and listen to them.”
Truman plans to fill Weber’s position within the department once he retires in April.
“I do have plans to fill the sergeant position,” Truman explained. “We have one officer on the promotional list.”
After retirement, Weber hopes to take a road trip to Texas and California to visit his grandchildren.
“I’d like to thank my family and closest friends for their support during my career, especially my kids, Ashley and Aaron,” Weber said “My kids are a blessing in my life.”
Weber would like to thank all past and present South Beloit mayors and city council commissioners for their desire to improve the community by collaborating with the police department.
Weber also thanked all of his co-workers past and present for their support and teamwork throughout the years.
“I personally would describe my career as successful,” Weber explained. “It’s definitely had its challenges but, there is much to be said and appreciated about the relationships and partnerships gained during my tenure. I am so thankful for the opportunity given to me and what this career has done for me and my family. So thankful.”