SOUTH BELOIT—A suspect who is believed to have stolen the fire pit from the Nature at the Confluence nature center has been identified after a two-week investigation, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
South Beloit police say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Aaron L. Frayer, 54, on charges of theft over $500 and less than $10,000 for allegedly stealing a fire pit and custom-made burning rack from the nature center over the Fourth of July weekend. Bond on the warrant has been set at $10,000
Police said Frayer is homeless with no fixed address.
Officers responded to the nature center at around 10:10 a.m. on July 5 to begin investigating the theft that is thought to have occurred on July 3 at around 10 p.m. The fire pit remains missing, police said.
Meanwhile, local residents have stepped up to replace the fire pit and picnic tables that were damaged.
“We want to send a big thank you to Mike Larson and Kristina Whited,” a Nature at the Confluence Facebook post read. “After we lost both our fire pit and picnic table, they both stepped up and offered help us replace them. Mike made a beautiful new picnic table (which is now secured with a lock!), and someone donated the funds to buy the wood. Kristina offered to replace the fire pit.”