A car travels on Liston Avenue in the Misty Meadows subdivision in South Beloit on Tuesday. Plans are being made to resurface streets in the Misty Meadows and De La Tour subdivisions in South Beloit this summer.
SOUTH BELOIT — Street projects are planned in two subdivision in South Beloit this summer and city council members vowed to make a third subdivision a priority for next year.
The South Beloit City Council voted 4-1 to commit motor fuel tax funds to street construction projects in the Misty Meadows and De La Tour subdivisions this year.
The city has $1.1 million available in motor fuel tax funds and another $1 million in Capital Improvement funds that have been earmarked for road projects.
The city engineering firm, Fehr Graham, recommended moving forward with the Misty Meadows and De La Tour subdivision work this year, which would cost about $1.37 million, which includes the design and planning work as well as estimated construction and materials costs. The remainder of the funds would be rolled over for a street repair project in the Fair Oaks subdivision next year.
Council member Brian Hedrington, who voted against the measure, said repairs in the Fair Oaks subdivision, particularly on Hayes Avenue, have been delayed too long already.
“We keep kicking the can down the road year after year,” Hedrington said.
He made a motion to approve work in the Misty Meadows and De La Tour subdivisions, and do work on Perry, Forest Park and Marvin streets in the Fair Oaks subdivision this year. The motion failed due to a lack of a second.
Mayor Tom Fitzgerald said he likes the idea of doing the streets in the Fair Oaks subdivision this year, but he believes they should be done when planners are ready to do Hayes Avenue along with the other streets.
Work on Hayes Avenue is being delayed because the wastewater department is exploring problems with sewer lines along the street. Emergency repairs may be needed to sewer lines. No cost estimates are available for any sewer or excavation work needed, but those costs would come from the sewer fund.
Fehr Graham engineers recommended delaying work on Hayes Avenue until the sewer line problems have been identified and addressed.
“I think we need to listen to the advice of our paid professionals,” said council member Ryan Adleman.
The street projects in the Misty Meadows and De La Tour subdivisions will include 4-inch depth reclamation with 2-inch overlay.