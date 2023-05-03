Liston Avenue/Misty Meadows
A car travels on Liston Avenue in the Misty Meadows subdivision in South Beloit on Tuesday. Plans are being made to resurface streets in the Misty Meadows and De La Tour subdivisions in South Beloit this summer.

SOUTH BELOIT — Street projects are planned in two subdivision in South Beloit this summer and city council members vowed to make a third subdivision a priority for next year.

The South Beloit City Council voted 4-1 to commit motor fuel tax funds to street construction projects in the Misty Meadows and De La Tour subdivisions this year.