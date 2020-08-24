SOUTH BELOIT — The South Beloit officer and the pedestrian who was killed in an accident on Blackhawk Boulevard (Illinois Route 2) on Sunday have been identified.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said patrol officer Sawyer Kurth was on patrol at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning when he struck Michael Guzman, 35, of Rockford, while Guzman was walking in the roadway of Blackhawk Boulevard at Whittemore Drive. Guzman was taken to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford where he was pronounced dead at about 3:21 a.m.
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy of Guzman and a toxicology report remains pending. Toxicology test results are expected in about three weeks, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.
Kurth joined the department in January of 2020, Truman said.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is tasked with conducting the investigation into the incident to determine if Kurth was following all department policies and procedures.
Truman declined to provide further details on the incident, citing the ongoing external investigation.