SOUTH BELOIT — A Rockford man died after reportedly being hit by a South Beloit Police Department squad car while he was walking in the roadway on Illinois Route 2 early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. when a South Beloit officer who was on patrol was driving southbound on Illinois Route 2 at Whittemore Drive and struck the unidentified 35-year-old Rockford man.
The man was taken to Javon Bea MercyHealth Hospital in Rockford where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning, a news release from the South Beloit Police Department said.
“Right now, this appears to be a tragic accident, but we need to let the investigation run its course before making any definitive conclusions. Investigators with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office have our full support and assistance as they continue their work to determine all the facts surrounding this incident,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman. “Our thoughts today are with the family members of the victim and with our officer, who is very distraught and shaken over this incident.”
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office will now conduct an investigation into the incident to determine if the officer was following all policies and procedures before and after the crash. South Beloit has turned over all dash-camera footage and physical evidence from the incident to Winnebago County for the investigation.
The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative paid leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.