SOUTH BELOIT—A South Beloit police officer has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the fatal pedestrian crash on Aug. 23, 2020 in South Beloit, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office conducted an independent investigation into the death of 35-year-old Michael Guzman, of Rockford, who was struck by patrol officer Sawyer Kurth at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 near the intersection of Whittemore Drive and Blackhawk Boulevard (Illinois Route 2).
The results of the investigation were turned over to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges should be filed against Kurth.
“After a thorough review of the case, we do not believe that criminal charges are appropriate,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said in an emailed statement.
On Dec. 21, a wrongful death civil lawsuit was filed by Guzman’s estate seeking $200,000 in damages against the South Beloit Police Department, Winnebago County Circuit Court records show.
Guzman was walking south in the grassy median that separates the northbound and southbound lanes of traffic on Blackhawk Boulevard. Kurth was driving a police squad car south on Blackhawk Boulevard when he struck Guzman, “tossing him up, and approximately 100 feet through the air from the initial impact,” the court documents state.
The lawsuit alleges Kurth was distracted while driving, drove his vehicle off the roadway and failed to sound his horn before striking Guzman.
At the time of the crash, South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said the incident appeared to be a “tragic accident.”
Truman declined to comment when contacted on Monday, citing the pending civil lawsuit, but confirmed that Kurth was still on paid administrative leave. Truman added that the department would release further details following an administrative investigation into the fatal crash now that the sheriff’s office had completed its independent review.
Further details of the crash, including toxicology results for both Guzman and Kurth, have not yet been released by law enforcement.
The Beloit Daily News has filed an Illinois Freedom of Information Act request seeking further insight into the crash.