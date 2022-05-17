SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit native Brent Schoonover is a superhero at the South Beloit Library.
The South Beloit High School alumnus, who has worked as a comic book artist, drawing characters such as the Hulk and Captain America, donated prints of his superhero art to the library in late 2021.
He currently lives in Minneapolis with his wife and two daughters. He graduated from Minneapolis College of Art & Design and graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration in 2002.
The three donated prints at the library depict, The Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man, and Captain America. Schoonover is a freelance artist who has worked for DC and Marvel.
“I have worked for Marvel off and on for seven years,” Schoonover said. “I have been an artist on the Punisher, Ant Man, Hulk, Captain America and X-Men comics for Marvel.”
“I am actually working on the not-yet-released Captain America: Ghost Army,” Schoonover said. “Right before this interview, I was drawing Captain America fighting a Nazi.”
This is the first time Schoonover has worked on a Captain America graphic novel.
“I also have worked for DC a couple times over the years,” Schoonover said. “I have drawn Batman, The Suicide Squad and Superman in different comic series published by DC.”
Schoonover has not just worked in the comics field.
“I also designed posters for bands like Metallica, Blink-182, Pink and Elton John,” Schoonover noted.
Schoonover’s mother, Alice Schoonover, was a city council member and later was the mayor of South Beloit for two years.
Brent Schoonover said he visits his parents, Alice and Clark Schoonover, three to four times a year.
“My parents are enjoying their retirement. They love going to car shows and enjoy riding around in their convertible,” Schoonover said.
“South Beloit Public Library reached out to me to see if I could provide any of my prints. I go to comic conventions and have sold my prints before, so when they reached out, I definitely wanted to provide some of my prints for donations,” Schoonover said. “I donated about a half dozen prints to the library.”
“I hope any children who see my prints hanging up on the wall, give them hope that they can do anything they want to do,” Schoonover said. “I’m looking forward to seeing them in person this summer when I come visit.”
“I was a huge Marvel and comic nerd growing up and used to have sketch books filled with my drawings,” Schoonover said. “I use to spend my entire allowance on comics every week.”
“Drawing was an obsession of mine and I remember my elementary school art teacher told my parents, I had a gift,” Schoonover noted. “There was multiple teachers who made a difference in my education and my passion in South Beloit”
“My parents and school was very supportive with my passion and arts,” Schoonover said. “After talking to people in the industry, I sadly realized this is not always the case.”
His work and prints can be found via www.brentschoonover.com/.