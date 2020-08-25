SOUTH BELOIT — Daniel Zerfass was named South Beloit’s new fire chief during a special meeting of the South Beloit City Council Tuesday night.
Zerfass served with the Highland Park, Illinois Fire Department for 30 years and rose to the rank of lieutenant. He served in the Air Force Reserve from 1988—1996 in fire protection (crash/rire/rescue). He was among 25 qualified applicants for the position, which will become vacant at the end of this month when current fire chief Michael Davenport retires.
Zerfass will begin working in South Beloit this week so he can work with current chief Davenport before Davenport retires.
Beloit’s fire chief, who also worked at the Highland Park Fire Department, is very familiar with South Beloit’s new fire chief.
“I worked with Dan for over 25 years and I know him well,” said Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease. “Dan is very dedicated to this profession and he cares about doing a good job. Dan has always been a student of the fire service. I say that because he is always taking classes to stay current and improve his knowledge. Dan is well rounded in terms of his knowledge- He was/is a firefighter, paramedic, company officer, public information officer, fire investigator, and fire inspector just to name a few attributes. As the Fire Chief in Highland Park I really leaned on Dan to help get the department through re-accreditation. Getting re-accredited confirmed that I was leading the department using best practices in this industry. Dan’s attention to detail along with his organizational skills affirmed our reaccreditation. Anyone that has gone through accreditation can confirm this is not an easy process. It is a long grueling process that leaves no stones unturned. I am confident South Beloit is in good hands having Dan as their next Fire Chief.”
Zerfass said he looks forward to serving the community.
“I like the small town feeling (of South Beloit),” he said when asked what drew him to apply for the position.
Davenport noted Zerfass and he have had some conversations as he transitions into the chief’s job.
“I feel our department is in the best hands possible,” Davenport said.
The retiring chief, who has been with the South Beloit Fire Department for 33 years, said he is proud of the department and happy he had a chance to serve.
“It’s been a true honor to be with this department which serves an amazing community,” Davenport said.
South Beloit does have a requirement that Zerfass must move to a home within 15 miles of South Beloit within six months.