SOUTH BELOIT—Shawna Henthorn will be transitioning from South Beloit code enforcement officer to the newly created position of community development director.
The South Beloit City Council approved hiring Henthorn in the new position during Monday’s council meeting. The council voted 4—1 to hire Henthorn with council member Brian Hedrington voting against the hire.
Hedrington said when the city council approved hiring a city administrator, he felt that position was going to be in charge of economic development matters. He said that is why he was voting against the hire.
“That should be the city administrator’s job,” he said.
However, Tom Fitzgerald said there are many advantages to having a full-time person dedicated to development and growth in the community.
“We have so much stuff that goes by us—like grants—that other places get,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to ask will this benefit South Beloit.”
Henthorn is scheduled to start in her new role in about two weeks. She will be paid an annual salary of $55,000.
The city council approved creating the position of community development director in May.
City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said city officials interviewed three applicants for the position, and Henthorn was a late applicant for the position. She said Henthorn “checked all the boxes” as far as qualities city officials were seeking.
In her new role, Henthorn will be involved in seeking opportunities for development and growth in the city, such as looking for ways to broaden the tax base. Among the ways she will help in development and growth will be to look for annexation opportunities, look for ways to clean up and beautify parts of the city and working with developers.
“She also will be the point of contact for our planning services, which will be beneficial for our contractors and residents,” Hoppes said.
Hoppes said Henthorn’s knowledge of the city’s codes will be helpful in assisting those seeking permits as well as city zoning inquiries.
“No one understands our codes like Shawna does,” Hoppes said.
Henthorn will be involved in seeking a new code enforcement officer for the city, and she will be involved in training that individual.
Henthorn also served the city as a paid on-call paramedic for the South Beloit Fire Department.