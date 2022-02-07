SOUTH BELOIT—After two terms in office, South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl looks back with pride at the changes the city has undergone in the last seven years.
Now, he has decided it is time for new leadership in the city and when his term expires in a little over a year, he will not be holding the gavel at city council meetings.
Rehl, who first was elected mayor in 2015, said he believes he and the others who have served and are currently serving on the city council, have made city government more open to the public.
“I think most of all we improved people’s access to us. We are more transparent,” Rehl said.
He said many can call the council members and himself or just drop by City Hall to ask questions or express concerns.
He also said now the city has a “game plan” for the main corridors in the city—Blackhawk Boulevard and Gardner Street. Rehl said when people first come to South Beloit, Gardner Street and Blackhawk Boulevard provide the first impressions of the city.
The city also has taken a giant step forward in looking to the future growth of the city in hiring a city administrator. Sonya Hoppes was hired as city administrator in July. Hoppes has been able to concentrate on the day-to-day business of the city, freeing council members and the mayor to interact with city residents and work with city staff.
This change also sets the stage for a possible referendum in the near future to change the city form of government. The Mayor/Commissioner form of government has become more rare over the years and Rehl believes it is time to move to a new form of government. Instead of having commissioners assigned to certain city departments, the city administrator can oversee the departments. The council, of course would have final say in any changes to city departments or city function.
“It’s a whole new ball game,” Rehl said.
Some people in the city have raised questions recently about Rehl’s residence in the city.
Rehl and his wife, Annie, recently sold their condo in South Beloit. Also, the Rehls purchased a home in the Milwaukee area a few years ago.
“About three years ago, we bought a fixer-upper. At the time I wasn’t sure I was going to run for re-election,” Rehl said.
In the past three years, work has been done to the home and now it is “habitable,” Rehl said. Also, recently his son had a baby. So, Annie Rehl has been living in the Milwaukee home so she can spend more time with her new grandchild, and she also can be closer to her mother.
Meanwhile, Rehl is renting an apartment in South Beloit, which is very nearby to City Hall.
Rehl said he has always been open and transparent with the public and he wanted to continue to be open about his living situation.
Rehl served as Superintendent of the Prairie Hill School District in South Beloit for about 10 years before retiring and running for mayor. Prior to being hired as Prairie Hill Superintendent, he served as principal for the Walker Elementary School in West Allis, Wisconsin.