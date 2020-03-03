SOUTH BELOIT — Construction is hoped to begin this spring for a splash pad and playground area near Nature at the Confluence.
The South Beloit City Council on Monday approved authorizing an agreement with the engineering firm of Ayres Associates to help with design for a new park area to be located along Charles Street directly behind the Dari Ripple.
“We have a couple of plans already and we hope to break ground or get something started this spring,” said Ken Morse, public properties commissioner on the city council. “We are trying to design a park area so it will complement the Confluence.”
Morse said he and others involved in the park planning are trying to establish something a little different that will bring people to the community.
A splash pad is a play area featuring water fountains that are designed for warm weather play. The Krueger Municipal Pool in Beloit features a splash-pad area.
South Beloit has been looking into an alternative park area since City Park flooded. The park was closed in October of 2018 due to flooding and it has remained closed because the water levels have not receded.
The park had been closed before, in 2008, due to flooding and it was not reopened for more than two years.
Because it is not known when or if the part will be reopened or restored, city officials have been exploring other options for park land in the city.
