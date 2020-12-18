SOUTH BELOIT - A South Beloit man who had fled to Canada after being indicted on child pornography charges finally was sentenced for the offenses in federal court on Thursday.
Adrian C. Peters, 27, was sentenced to 26 years in prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office - Northern District of Illinois.
Peters pleaded guilty to producing child pornography on Dec. 12, 2019. He was accused of producing child pornography between October of 2012 and December of 2014. He enticed seven minors between the ages of 14 and 17 to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of recording the activity. Some of the activity was transferred via the internet. The minors were from northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Arizona, according to the news release.
Peters originally was indicted on 12 counts of child pornography charges in 2015. After posting bond he was released from custody and he fled to Canada. He was captured in Canada in 2016 and was extradited back to Winnebago County in Illinois.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - Chicago Office investigated the case with assistance from the South Beloit Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.