SOUTH BELOIT — James Carratt Jr.’s new vinyl record is the gift that may multiply as the years go by.
Not only does it feature his original music, but incorporates the talents of more than 50 local musicians.
The insurance adjuster by day from South Beloit has just released “The James Carratt Project Volume Two,” which is available in vinyl at Tin Dog Records, 312 State St. People also can order it by going to jamescarrattproject.com or can find it on streaming services.
It’s a bit of country, rock, blues, jazz and more with instruments ranging from saxophone to Carratt’s guitar sounds and that of multiple drummers.
After stints with various bands over the years and a few jaunts over the road to open for cover bands, Carratt decided he wanted to create a legacy, write his own music and have it recorded on vinyl.
“It’s a better sounding product,” he said.
A vinyl record also is like a keepsake people could touch and feel, and the cover has ample room for pictures and song lyrics.
The problem was a vinyl record can cost around $5,000 to make. Carratt said he produced his first album “The James Carratt Project Volume One” in 2017 featuring 47 musicians. He figured they could all share in the legacy project and perhaps more people would purchase the record.
Carratt Jr., the son of James Carratt Sr. and Vicky King of Rockton, got his start on the guitar at only 6 years old when his parents took him to lessons at the Peg Nelson Guitar Center, a predecessor to Paradise Guitars. By age 11, he went on to do guitar competitions at various venues with a team of about 14 young guitar players.
In high school he was part of a band, but got kicked out because he had let his skills backslide a bit. It was just the motivation he needed to get him back to work. Getting “shut down,” he said, gave him the drive to get back to practicing.
He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1986 and went to the U.S. Navy and started practicing for hours in the bathroom or closet when not with his 1980s rock band called Sloth. Adventures ensued including a broken guitar string at a gig in Turkey.
Stationed on the USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-71, he served as an air traffic controller with the rank of second class petty officer when he left in 1991.
He graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1995 with a business and marketing degree. He married his wife, Jennifer, and had three kids—Jimmy Carratt Jr. III, Jack Carratt, 18, and Faith Carratt, 18.
Over the years he played with a variety of bands and worked with Jamie Campbell. He also did some gig work in Nashville, but found it difficult to keep us with the music scene while raising a family.
“It’s a young man’s game,” he said.
As the years went on he realized he wanted to leave a mark of his own and decided to create his own record and incorporate artists from the Beloit and Janesville areas as well as Madison, Belvidere, Machesney Park and Rockford. Selecting musicians and then coordinating with all their different schedules was a massive project spanning three years.
Having a vinyl record on sale with a picture of himself as a tot with a guitar has made it well worth it and something he can pass on to his children and loved ones as well as the many families and fans of the other musicians.
He’s already planning volume 3 which he envisions as an album decorated like a high school yearbook.
“We still want to do it again,” he said.
In addition to Carratt, the musicians featured in his latest album include: Dwayne Meyer, Jeff Wagner, Brian Taylor Bill Flory, Bryan Encinas, Heith Gruner, Joel Brockwell Jacob Addis, RaeAnn Locascio Dombrowski, Melissa Childers, MiMi Ridgeway-Hagerman, Pat Anderson, Chuck Ward, Jeff Crow, Eddie Long, Tom Buchko, Brad Shear, Kim Haase Dopp, Jimmy Roeling, Jim Banke, Jimi Hornof, Dan Winterland, Dan Janssen, Mike Johnston, Oz Amaro, Kim MacCloskey, Todd Phipps, Liz Wagner, Woody Elliott, Michael Hysmith, Ed Ribeiro, Adam Gasser, Matt Tedesco, Ben Hales, Abby Sanford, Jeff D Mitch Mitchell, Clinton Joe Huebbe, Eric Wirth, Zach Johnsy Johns, Sully Siben, Kenneth W. King, Jeff Rath, Kelly Kristine, Laura Lanza, Stephen Fierz, Kathy Palazzolo, Mike Armato, Andy Bell, Trevor Russell, Russ Kutak and special appearances by Big Red in the Morning and Chad Leahy.