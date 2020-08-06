SOUTH BELOIT - A 51-year-old South Beloit man is being accused of following a female and reportedly trying to lure her into a building, according to a news release from the South Beloit Police Department.
Frank Bilardello faces two counts of disorderly conduct. The charges were approved by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office on Wednesday. One count of battery also was approved relating to a separate incident.
The female told South Beloit Police a blue pickup truck was chasing her in the area of Gardner Street and South Park Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. The driver of the truck attempted to lure the female into a business. The female fled to the South Beloit Fire Department and the man left. Bilardello was identified as a suspect and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
Several other victims came forward describing similar instances, according to the news release. Anyone who has information about similar instances is urged to contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.