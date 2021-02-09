CLINTON—A South Beloit man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge following a traffic stop on Feb. 7 in the Village of Clinton, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Russell A. Walmer, Jr., 32, was arrested after an officer allegedly observed him speeding at 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, the complaint said.
Walmer is charged with OWI fifth, operating a vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.