South Beloit man arrested on drug related warrants
Jacob Roushia
Reporter
Jan 5, 2023
Jan 5, 2023
Updated 2 hrs ago

BELOIT- A South Beloit man was arrested in Beloit Sunday on outstanding warrants.

Steven Lounsbury was pulled over near the intersection of Shirland Avenue and Bluff Street in Beloit at about 11:25 p.m.

The Beloit police officer who stopped Lounsbury soon learned that Lounsbury was wanted on outstanding warrants for drug offenses.

Lounsbury had an outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana and cocaine.

No drugs were found in the vehicle or on Lounsbury at the time of arrest, according to Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.