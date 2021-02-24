BELOIT—A South Beloit man faces charges following an altercation at a local gym on Feb. 19, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Christian M. Fausel, 22, was arrested for trespassing after being asked to leave the gym, located in the 500 block of Third Street, following an altercation with other members of the gym.
When police arrived, Fausel allegedly made threats to officers and patrons of the gym.
While being transported to the Rock County Jail, Fausel allegedly told the transporting officer that there was going to be a “shoot out” if he returned to the gym at a later date, the complaint said.