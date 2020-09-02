SOUTH BELOIT - A South Beloit man is being accused of making a false report to the Winnebago County 911 Center.
Gregory Wayne Tracy, 50, was indicted by a grand jury on the charge of disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
On Aug. 8, the Winnebago County 911 Center emergency line received a call. Officers responded to the scene described by the caller and determined the information provided by the caller was false.
Officers developed Tracy as the suspect who is accused of making the false report.
Tracy is to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Oct. 2 for a hearing on the charge.